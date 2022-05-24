BBMP clears 1,930 encroachments on stormwater drains

The BBMP has so far cleared 1,930 of the 2,626 encroachments that were identified on stormwater drains (SWD) across the city.

Speaking to reporters, BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration) Rangappa S said the civic body is now actively working to remove the remaining encroachments.

“Of the 696 encroachments that have to be removed, 52 encroachers have filed an appeal in the high court. These cannot be removed until the cases are closed,” he said.

Acknowledging that there is a shortage of surveyors, Rangappa said they have requested the survey settlement commission to depute surveyors to mark the SWD boundaries.

“We have requested for surveyors. Once they measure the area and mark off the boundaries, we can go ahead with the evictions,” he said.

Apart from the removal of encroachments, the BBMP has also decided to hire desilting agencies at the division level to speed up the process.

“So far, we had only one contractor responsible for desilting the SWD network across the city. Now, we plan to hire contractors at the divisional level,” Rangappa said.