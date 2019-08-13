BBMP clears silt on road

The BBMP removed the silt that was dumped on a road in BTM Layout following a report by Deccan Herald on August 12. The report had highlighted the problems experienced by the residents in the area.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had not only chosen the peak of the rainy season to desilt a stormwater drain, its workers dumped the silt on a road in a residential neighbourhood at BTM Dollars Scheme. The civic body had claimed it had to dump the silt on the road as no other space was available.

However, by Monday afternoon, all the silt was removed by the BBMP staff and taken to a landfill.

“We are glad that the BBMP removed the silt within a day’s time after it was brought to notice. The local corporator sent us a picture of the spot, all cleaned up by Monday

afternoon.

“The work carried out by the civic body is satisfactory. Now, there is no foul smell,” said Krishnan, a resident of the area. The residents were worried that the silt pile might cause health hazards.

The BBMP is in the last phase of desilting the stormwater drain in the area. Officials, meanwhile, assured they would not dump silt on roads again.