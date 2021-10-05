BBMP control room receives 500 distress calls

As heavy rain deluged several city neighbourhoods and toppled at least 10 trees, phones at the BBMP’s control room rang off the hook with nearly 500 distress calls, mostly from West and RR Nagar zones.

“On average, we only receive about 150 calls,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staffer revealed. Another official explained that RR Nagar alone reported flooding and waterlogging in more than 170 houses.

“Water was standing up to three to four feet for a few hours submerging bikes, cars and other electrical utilities,” explained a BBMP official.

R Reddy Shankar Babu, Zonal Commissioner, RR Nagar, said no loss to life or properties was reported despite heavy inundation of localities and apartment buildings. “Most of the damage was seen in constructions in buffer zones of the SWDs,” he said.

In the West Zone, close to 200 houses were flooded. “Majority of them were built in low-lying areas in Mahalakshmi Layout and Govindaraja Nagar. But floodwater has been pumped out and our personnel cleaned the areas. We are now looking at assessing the damage,” explained B Shivaswamy, Joint Commissioner (West Zone).