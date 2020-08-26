'BBMP council diverted 14th finance panel funds'

The BBMP council is accused of diverting Rs 95.54 crore it had received under the 14th Finance Commission without consulting or taking the necessary permission from its standing committee on taxation and finance.

The BBMP hadn't used Rs 95.54 crore out of the funds that it had received under the 14th Finance Commission for 2019-2020. The standing committee had decided to hold discussions on using this money for various works in the city and submitted a report in this regard, said opposition party leader Abdul Wajid.

But the BBMP council diverted the money for some other and issued the job code without bringing the matter to the standing committee's notice, Wajid suggested and said the move amounted to curtailing the powers of the committee.

Giving the job code without placing the matter before the standing committee and taking its permission is "illegal", Congress corporator from Manorayanapalya said and called for cancelling the funds.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the decision was taken before he took office but promised to look into the matter. Mayor M Goutham Kumar was not available for comment.