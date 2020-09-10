BBMP council meets one last time for 'college-like' send-off

Corporators turned emotional, nostalgic and introspective in equal measure on the last day of the current BBMP council on Wednesday.

The last meeting of the BBMP’s decision-making body resembled a college send-off with corporators, in colourful attire, recounting their experience of the last five years. There was mutual review, praise and acknowledgement of collective problems.

Former mayor G Padmavathi of the Congress lamented that bureaucrats had stopped respecting elected representatives, including mayors. She was particularly unhappy about the absence of BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad from the meeting. She noted the BBMP council, which was full at the start of the current term five years ago, was almost empty on the last day.

Padmavathi regretted that the outgoing BBMP council had failed to discuss serious issues and that corporators passed time by blaming each other without caring for developmental works. A few corporators turned emotional while remembering their MLAs, MPs and supporters. Some said they were taken to resorts and promised to be made mayors and deputy mayors only to be left high and dry later.

Many corporators, including the mayor, asked for apologies from BBMP officials and staff if they had hurt them.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar said he had “efficiently” handled the Covid-19 situation and worked for the overall development of the city. He said he had visited other wards more than his own after becoming the mayor. He said it wasn’t the corporators’ job alone to develop the city but officials should also chip in. Pointing out that a year was too short a period for the mayor and the deputy mayor to understand their work, corporator K A Munindra Kumar welcomed the government’s proposal to extend their term to 30 months.

Dr Raju, another corporator, asked the BBMP to introspect, saying people didn’t have a good opinion of it. “Our working style should change. Garbage disposal, water supply, stray dog menace... there are a whole lot of problems that need to be addressed. Many schemes such as the distribution of bicycles, laptops, etc have not been completed,” he said.

Surprisingly, no corporator discussed the overnight rainfall that has left a trail of destruction in the city.