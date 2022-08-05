BBMP directs engineers to de-silt drains immediately

With the flooding of several roads in the city that made them unusable for pedestrians and motorists alike, the BBMP has directed its engineers to immediately de-silt the drains along all major roads.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued the orders as he took stock of rain-related complaints on Thursday.

Girinath held a meeting with chief engineers of different departments and zones. “We will be undertaking an intense drive to clean roadside drains especially along arterial and sub-arterial roads. It will be a coordinated exercise between road engineers and the solid waste management department,” he said.

“Majority of places that got flooded need long-term solution since they have been facing the problem for a long time. We have come up with measures to fix the problems,” he said.

BBMP’s control room on Thursday did not receive many rain-related calls, except for waterlogging in Yelahanka and Kodichikkanahalli. Rainwater continued to remain on the city roads since the stormwater drains and the lakes reached their full capacity.