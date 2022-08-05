BBMP directs engineers to de-silt drains immediately

With the flooding of several roads in the city that made them unusable for pedestrians and motorists alike, the BBMP has directed its engineers to immediately de-silt the drains along all major roads.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued the orders as he took stock of rain-related complaints on Thursday.
Girinath held a meeting with chief engineers of different departments and zones. “We will be undertaking an intense drive to clean roadside drains especially along arterial and sub-arterial roads. It will be a coordinated exercise between road engineers and the solid waste management department,” he said.
“Majority of places that got flooded need long-term solution since they have been facing the problem for a long time. We have come up with measures to fix the problems,” he said.
BBMP’s control room on Thursday did not receive many rain-related calls, except for waterlogging in Yelahanka and Kodichikkanahalli. Rainwater continued to remain on the city roads since the stormwater drains and the lakes reached their full capacity.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot