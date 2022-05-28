BBMP drafts Rs 180-cr proposal to upgrade primary healthcare centres

The BBMP has drafted a Rs 180-crore proposal to upgrade the city’s primary healthcare centres (PHC), maternity homes and referral hospitals.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr Trilok Chandra told the media that the civic body will utilise the funds under the Amrutha Nagarothana scheme to bolster basic infrastructure at all healthcare facilities.

“If we are able to upgrade our PHCs to match the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), we can provide better services to people, including diagnostic laboratories and daycare facilities. We will submit the proposal to the government to upgrade these facilities under the Rs 180 crore allocated under the Amrutha Nagarothana scheme,” Chandra said.

The civic body is also looking at providing 24/7 facilities at its maternity homes and referral hospitals.

Of the Rs 180 crore, Rs 75 crore may be spent on setting up permanent structures for PHCs in the outer areas.

“While we already have fully operational PHCs in the wards in core areas, new PHCs were started in 57 outer wards during the pandemic.

“They are now housed in private buildings. We want to identify permanent buildings for these facilities,” Chandra said.

The civic body also aims at upgrading the equipment in these centres.