BBMP duty-bound to mandate pet owners to carry biodegradable poop bags: NGO to HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday issued notices to the BBMP and state government in response to a PIL seeking direction mandating pet owners to carry biodegradable poop bags while taking the animals to parks and other public places.

The PIL, filed by animal rights organisation Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA), said the provisions of Solid Waste Management Byelaws 2020 and the August 24, 2020 circular, in particular, do not ask pet owners to carry biodegradable poop bags.

It sought directions to the BBMP to permit access to pets in all public parks, as long as the owners leash their dogs and carry biodegradable poop bags.

The petitioner said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has the statutory power to make byelaws under Section 318 (22) of the BBMP Act, 2020 in relation to “regulation of the use of parks, gardens and other places that come under the corporation”.

It is the duty of the BBMP to ensure the cleanliness of parks and as such, to also penalise persons who leave the excreta of their dogs unattended in parks, in flagrant violation of the pet guidelines issued by the state government, the petitioner said.

The petitioner has enclosed the circular stating that owners have to ensure that the pet is always on a leash in a public place. It also stated that the owners will have to clean after the pet if it defecates on lawns, outside someone’s home, and on a public street or park.

Alwyn Sebastian, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the guidelines are not strictly followed as there is no specific clause with regards to imposing a penalty or mandatory precondition for entry into public parks and spaces.

“The pet parents who take their dogs to parks should have access to a clean environment to walk their dogs. Likewise, non-pet parents, who use such parks for walking and other activities, also have the right to a clean space,” the petition said.

Check out DH's latest videos