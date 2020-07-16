BBMP faces Karnataka HC ire over SOP in containment zones

IAS officer G Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department, will be appointed to supervise the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at containment zones in Bengaluru, the government informed the high court on Thursday.

The additional government advocate submitted the government's decision to appoint Naik to a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Alok Aradhe hearing a batch of PILs on issues surrounding Covid-19.

During the hearing, the BBMP had to face the ire of the court for failing to comply with its orders.

"Twenty-one days have gone since our first order. Except for the people identified by the petitioner, the BBMP has not submitted the number of needy persons in containment zones. This is the mockery of court proceedings,’’ the bench orally observed.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The bench also said it was a classic case to dissolve the BBMP under the provision of Section 99 (1) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

When the BBMP submitted that there were more than 3,000 containment zones at present, the counsels appearing for the petitioners told the court there are 5,099 containment zones in the city and that all the 198 wards have been affected.

Expressing its unhappiness with the civic body, the bench said there was no improvement in the submission of the BBMP even after the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development Department was made to be present in person in the court.

While the bench said it knows the BBMP was working under great stress, but the civic body should make earnest efforts to comply with the SOP, it said.

"This is a fit case for action under the Contempt of Court Act against top-ranking municipal officers. However, we are of the view that sending BBMP officers to prison will not resolve the issue at this point in time," it said.

"What is important now is the implementation of SOP in regards to containment zones, importantly supplying food packets and ration to the needy persons. Immediate steps will have to be taken to identify needy persons in those containment zones, especially the ones which have slums,’’ the bench directed the state government.

The court directed Kumar Naik to file a report on the steps taken by the BBMP on July 24.