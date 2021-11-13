BBMP gears up for smooth conduct of Kadlekai Parishe

A day after giving in-principle approval for Kadlekai Parishe, the iconic groundnut fair, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday directed officials to depute at least 700 Palike staffers and policemen to ensure the festival is held smoothly.

Kadlekai Parishe is held near the famous Bull Temple in Basavanagudi.

Holding a meeting with the stakeholders, including temple authorities and police department, Gupta said officials should make sure that Covid-appropriate Behaviour (CAB) is adhered to during the celebrations. "The event has to be conducted in an organised manner. I had a discussion with all our officials and various agencies to ensure everyone is aware of their responsibilities."

During the three-day fair, numerous stalls selling groundnut, snacks, traditional toys, bangles and toys are set up along Bull Temple Road, drawing lakhs of visitors. But 2020 was the first time in the fair’s 480-year history that it wasn’t held, in view of the Covid restrictions.

The BBMP is now making arrangements to ensure all stalls are marked and basic amenities are provided. It plans to depute marshals and officials to ensure CAB, said an official from South Zone.