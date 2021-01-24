BBMP gets inputs from citizens to fix civic woes

MyCityMyBudget, a joint survey by the BBMP and non-profit organisation Janaagraha, has received 9,706 inputs from citizens to make Bengaluru roads walkable without the menace of public urination.

In a release, Janaagraha said 4,925 of the 9,706 inputs were regarding public toilets, while 4,781 concerned with improving footpath infrastructure in various parts of the city.

“The top three wards that provided budget inputs are Bellandur, Hemmigepura and Bilekahalli. The top three zones that received budget inputs are East, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura,” the release said.

In a statement, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the Palike was committed to ensuring the citizens’ inputs are analysed and costed, and funds earmarked to end public urination and making footpaths safe.

“All these inputs will be placed before the administrator for inclusion in the forthcoming BBMP budget,” Prasad said.