BBMP gets to work on keeping Bengaluru spic and span

Citizens can now breathe a sigh of relief as the BBMP’s solid waste management team has set up roles and responsibilities for cleaning the streets.

Following the heavy rain over the past two weeks, the citizens are exchanging blows with both Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials and private agencies to get the post-rain debris cleared. Residents paid hefty prices to private agencies to clear debris as they did not know which department to contact in the corporation.

However, now, they will know whom to call to clear any trees or branches and dangerously hanging OFCs.

Zonal engineers will monitor and take measures to transport and dispose of broken parts from accident vehicles.

The citizens can call the respective zonal executive engineers to monitor and escalate to the corporation's OFC cell and blacklist vendor agencies, which are repeated offenders.

To get the tree branches trimmed, to remove small shrubs, and to clear the fallen tree twigs, the citizens can call zonal forest wing of the Palike.

To get banners, posters and advertisements removed, citizens should call assistant revenue officers. The officer, with the assistance of zonal assistant executive engineers, will identify violators and dismantle boards and fine violators. The citizens are happy with the development.

“Defining the responsibilities for street cleaning within BBMP departments is a significant first step. However, we want the solid waste management street cleaning department to take ownership for street cleaning,” said Clement Jayakumar of Doddanekundi.