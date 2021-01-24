BBMP hopes to vaccinate 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in a week

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the number of vaccinations in the city so far.

While he acknowledged the issues raised by more than 100 government hospitals, private medical facilities and solo practitioners regarding vaccination, he hoped to vaccinate more than 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in the coming week and do better than the mere 33,797 done so far.

The BBMP had made a key change allowing vaccinators to add the names of beneficiaries registered with Co-WIN from their end in case the beneficiaries do not turn up as on schedule to receive the vaccination.

Victoria Hospital’s Dr Ranganath T S, HOD, Community Medicine, said that the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) requires a sanction of at least 10 vaccination sites due to the sheer number of health workers to be vaccinated at the medical college and its affiliated hospitals.

“We have 6,020 employees in Victoria and only two to three session sites,” Dr Ranganath said. “At this rate, it will take 30 days to vaccinate all since we have to run regular outpatient department services and non-Covid services.”

In the past week, BMCRI could vaccinate only 1,638 health workers, a mere 27% of the total staff.

Prasad instructed West Zone officials to schedule additional vaccination sites as requested and complete the vaccination at the hospital in four to five days.

Wastage worries

But adding vaccination sites could lead to wastage in doses. “Suppose only eight out of 10 scheduled beneficiaries turn up, two doses will be wasted per vial,” Dr Ranganath pointed out.

“Each site is given 10 vials for 100 beneficiaries. This multiplied by 10 may cause the number of doses wasted to increase to 20 per site,” he added.

Prasad said vaccine wastage is inevitable in such circumstances and that is also the reason why hospitals with more than 100 staffers have been chosen as vaccination sites.

Around 300-400 ward boys, teachers, and other health workers in BMCRI whose names were not added to the beneficiary list in December, could be added latest by Saturday or Sunday since the BBMP cannot reschedule vaccination multiple times for those missing out, clarified Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner for Health, BBMP.

Senior citizens' concerns

Dr Harish from Leelavati Multispeciality Hospital, Chamarajpet, raised a doubt from senior citizens if those on anti-coagulants should stop the blood thinners while getting vaccinated. One of the doctors present at the meeting admitted that there was no clarity on the issue.

Labs left out of beneficiary list

Dr C Satish Rao, senior medical officer at the health centre in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), notified the civic authorities that two of the institute’s labs — Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Centre for Brain Research — have been left out of the Covid vaccination beneficiary list.

“The staff at these two labs have worked with Covid samples. We have already sent the list of these staffers for Covid vaccination. We hope they get vaccinated,” he said. The BBMP assured that the missing IISc staffers will be added to the Co-WIN beneficiary list by Tuesday.

Less than five beneficiaries

If missing beneficiaries are less than 10 at a hospital, the BBMP may not be able to schedule a vaccination session for so few a number, the Palike clarified.

Responding to the issue raised by Dr Jyotika Gupta from RxDx Hospital, Malleswaram, the Palike said the hospital can be tagged to the nearest primary health centre or vaccination site where their staffers could be vaccinated.