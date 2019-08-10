BBMP identifies 182 flood-critical spots

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has identified 182 critical spots that could be flooded when the monsoon rains intensify.

Civic officials said these spots could be flooded due to heavy rains predicted by the meteorological department. They could be junctions, main roads, service roads, layouts and underpasses.

Officials said floods may not occur if the rainfall levels are between 80 and 120 mm. “But floods are likely if the rainfall is more than 120 mm,” said a BBMP engineer.

Officials said the overflowing stormwater drains can also cause floods. “The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has coordinated with us to install the water level sensors at about 18 vulnerable stormwater drains that might overflow. These sensors would send warning signals to the KSNDMC control room. Another 10 spots will have sensors fixed very soon,” the official said.

On Friday, the chief engineers of the eight zones met the BBMP council members to discuss the ways to handle rain-related issues.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the civic body will have several temporary control rooms, along with the nine permanent ones. “Sixty-three temporary control rooms have been set up in each BBMPsubdivision offices at the zones. These rooms have all required equipment, machinery and staff to handle rain-related issues,” the mayor said.

Gangambike further said: “A total of 28 teams will handle tree-related problems. They’ll remove tree debris and transport them on vehicles separately assigned for this purpose.”