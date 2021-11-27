BBMP launches Janasevaka service in Byatarayanapura

BBMP launches Janasevaka service in Byatarayanapura constituency

Janasevaka service was launched by Chief Minister Bommai on November 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 27 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 03:18 ist
Karnataka CM Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP has launched the Janasevaka programme in Yelahanka’s Byatarayanapura constituency, enabling residents to access 14 services from the Janasevaka portal.

“We have trained employees in the constituency and are looking forward to expanding the facility to other constituencies soon,” said Dr Dayanand P A, BBMP zonal commissioner, Yelahanka.

Launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 1, Janasevaka aims to get government services to citizens’ doorstep. The services offered include building plan approval, khata transfer, road-cutting permission, and grant of trade licence, and birth and death certificates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
BBMP
basavaraj bommai
Yelahanka
Karnataka

What's Brewing

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 