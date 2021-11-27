BBMP launches Janasevaka service in Byatarayanapura constituency

The BBMP has launched the Janasevaka programme in Yelahanka’s Byatarayanapura constituency, enabling residents to access 14 services from the Janasevaka portal.

“We have trained employees in the constituency and are looking forward to expanding the facility to other constituencies soon,” said Dr Dayanand P A, BBMP zonal commissioner, Yelahanka.

Launched by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on November 1, Janasevaka aims to get government services to citizens’ doorstep. The services offered include building plan approval, khata transfer, road-cutting permission, and grant of trade licence, and birth and death certificates.