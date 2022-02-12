BBMP mulls landfill-free Bengaluru in two years

As many citizens drew the attention of the BBMP towards the problems associated with landfills, BBMP Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan said the BBMP is against the concept of landfills and is moving away towards a sustainable solution.

“We want to create history. In the next couple of years, we aim to close down all the landfills,” Khan said.

Currently, the BBMP has closed down landfills at Bellahalli and has taken up bioremediation at the site.

“We have also called for tenders to carry out biomining of the Mandur landfill. They should be finalised soon,” he said.

