BBMP not providing sufficient data: health commissioner

Concerned over inappropriate reporting of cases and data collection, the department of health and family welfare has pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for not furnishing sufficient details.

In the wake of rising cases of dengue and chikungunya across the state, the department has been conducting meetings with officials from various corporations and local bodies to discuss the measures to be taken.

Principal secretary of the department of health and family welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey in a letter to BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has said Palike officials are not attending crucial meetings.

To control diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya and filariasis the department has the national vector-borne diseases control programme.

"The officials concerned are not sending timely reports of the department, which have to be compiled and sent to the health ministry. Also, they are not participating in progress review meetings," the letter said.

In 2017, a high-power committee meeting was convened to discuss the state framework to eliminate Malaria by 2025. "The BBMP has not submitted any progress report in this regard nor have they reached the goals. This will have an impact on the state figures," Pandey said.

The official also said the Palike has failed to take ward wise measures to check the spread of dengue and chikungunya, and ensure daily reporting of the outbreaks in BBMP area.

The Palike has also failed to submit an action plan for the elimination of filariasis and brain fever to the department.

However, BBMP commissioner Manjunatha Prasad was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, the health department has sought help from the department of urban development to curb the rise in dengue cases.

The department has been asked to put in place several measures for better management of solid waste, and also regularise water supply to eliminate possible sources for mosquito breeding.