BBMP officer forges top brass' sign to annul suspension

The deputy commissioner of BBMP has accused a second division assistant of forging his signature in a letter to revoke his own suspension and got himself reinstated at work.

The accused staff, Anand, was suspended last year for large-scale irregularities and is under investigation, deputy commissioner B R Natesh said in a police complaint.

Anand forged Natesh's signature on the deputy commissioner's letterhead at the BBMP head office, and wrote to the health department of the Bommanahalli office to get himself posted last month.

The fraud came to light when the senior official, who received the fake reinstatement letter, sent it to the head office for verification.

Natesh stated in his complaint that Anand submitted the letter he forged to the BBMP office and took charge last month.

Based on Natesh's complaint, the Halasuru gate police registered a case of forgery and cheating and are investigating the case.