BBMP official in the dock for illegal khata conversion

A senior BBMP official has come under scrutiny for issuing four ‘A’ khata certificates in different instances by flouting rules.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has sought an explanation from Bommanahalli zonal joint commissioner M Ramakrishna who is due to retire in two days.

A letter issued by the UDD last week said Ramakrishna reportedly approved bifurcating the khata belonging to three properties against the advice of the BBMP legal cell.

In another case, Bommanahalli Zone regularised a revenue site without collecting development charges from property owners.

The khata bifurcation pertains to the 14,678 sqft property (survey No 20/4 located in Yellukunte of Begur), one acre and 27 guntas of property in Begur, and two acres and 14 guntas in Begur.

The officer faces a similar complaint pertaining to a property with survey number 2421/32/14 in Haralakunte village in Begur.

This is not the first khata violation in Bommanahalli Zone.

A month ago, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ordered a probe against four officials for issuing a single khata for a property measuring 8.08 guntas in Puttenahalli, despite knowing that a road and a drain pass through the site.

Make khata conversion applications online: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday urged authorities to seek khata conversion applications only online to reduce corruption.

AAP leader Mohan Dasari alleged that several property owners have regularised their revenue sites by bribing officials.

“Officials charge a bribe of Rs 25,000 for regularising a 30/40 site and Rs 50,000 for a 40/60 site through agents. The bribes are being taken in each ward office under the pretext of a service charge,” he said.

“These illegalities are going on uninterrupted in the areas of Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, and Yeshwantpur.”

He also said the number of ‘B’ khata properties in the city have dropped from eight lakhs to 6.18 lakhs. “Approximately two lakh ‘B’ khata sites have been illegally converted into ‘A’ khata in the last 10 years,” he said.

