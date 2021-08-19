BBMP orders strict enforcement of Covid-19 rules in markets

Stepping up vigil around market areas ahead of the festival rush, the BBMP has issued special guidelines to health officials and marshals to strictly enforce rules to prevent a possible outbreak of the Covid infection.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta in his order instructed marshals to penalise anyone seen without a mask.

All senior and junior health inspectors have been asked to make surprise visits to the markets, shops and restaurants and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Alongside the designated 54 teams, marshals deployed in other places will also be mobilised to these vulnerable spots on the day before and on the day of the festival. All of them have been equipped with POS machines. Anyone without a mask will be fined Rs 250,” said Rajbir Singh, chief marshal, BBMP.

Besides enforcing rules, the officials will also create awareness among the public about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Since May 2020, marshals have penalised 5.04 lakh citizens for not wearing masks and collected Rs 12.11 crore in fine. With regard to social-distancing violations, 31,706 people have been penalised and a fine amount of Rs 72.23 lakh has been collected. As many as 183 outlets have been shut down for violation of rules.