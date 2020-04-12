BBMP promises transport after 11 pourakarmikas injured in accident

Eleven pourakarmikas going home in a garbage vehicle had an accident on Wednesday that left two of them in a critical condition.

The incident comes in the wake of the sanitation workers’ plea to the government to provide transportation.

The pourakarmikas, aged between 22 and 40, were working in Byatarayanapura ward (ward number 7). Two of them are in the intensive care unit of Columbia Asia Hospital, where five others are being treated for severe injuries to their head and body. From the day the lockdown was declared, the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha has been talking about transport facilities for the civic workers during the curfew period. While the government declared their work as essential, it is yet to provide them basic facilities.

The Sangha said the BBMP had given assurances to provide Rs 100 per day for a civic worker, while also giving the an undertaking in the high court to provide them transport.

“Unfortunately, not only are the workers being made to travel in garbage vehicles, there is a severe shortage of safety equipment and disinfectants being provided for them,” it said in a release.

An activist from the Sangha said though the BMTC has been running buses for medical and other essential workers, it did not allow pourakarmikas to ride in them. “The BMTC is asking BBMP to send a list of workers who want the bus facility, but the civic body hasn’t sent the list for the past two weeks,” he said.

The workers caught in the accident hail from Yadgir, Raichur and Davanagere. They live in the slums of Allasandra and other areas, at least five kilometres from their workplace.

D Randeep, special commissioner for solid waste management, BBMP, said the issue was discussed with commissioner B H Anil Kumar and transport facilities for pourakarmikas will be provided shortly.

He said some contractors told the civic authorities that they would organise transport for the sanitation workers. The vehicle involved in the accident was arranged by the contractor.

“We have asked the assistant executive engineers to find out the transport requirements. As of now, we have been informed that about 50% of the pourakarmikas need transport. We will deploy two vehicles to the 27 divisions,” he said.

To a question on offering aid to the injured, he said the BBMP would bear their medical bills.

“We have decided to give them the full salary for the month. We will also consider giving them compensations,” he added.