BBMP removing legally drawn cables, operators’ association tells HC

The Karnataka State Cable TV Operators Association has moved an application seeking impleadment in a PIL on haphazardly dangling cables in the city.

The association contended that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been removing cables drawn after obtaining necessary permission from the authorities.

The advocate representing the association urged the court to direct BBMP officials to inform the association while removing cables so that they could be helped in identifying illegally drawn cables.

The association contended that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s guidelines providing the right of way cannot be ignored while removing the cables.

"The proposed respondent/impleading applicant is not against disconnection of illegal cables, but it is aggrieved by the erratic execution of work by the officials of the BBMP, who are disconnecting even local cables, thus incurring huge monetary loss to the cable operators," the association said.

A division bench headed by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma permitted the association’s impleadment, while also directing it to approach the BBMP. The bench orally observed that the BBMP is removing dangling cables and if they obstruct roads or footpaths, they must be removed.

The PIL filed by city-based advocate N P Amrutesh claimed that hanging/dangling cables laid by various service providers across the city pose a danger to the public.