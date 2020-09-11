BBMP reservation falls prey yet again

In the saga of elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) getting postponed and delimitation of wards, one issue remains unclear and unaddressed: Ward reservations.

The process, which involves reserving wards for women, SCs, STs and OBCs, has never been smooth in the recent past. Unlike MLA/MP reservations that change once in 30 years, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats have to change the wards under different categories once every five years. The Palike has a history of publishing the roster late, which gets mired in petitions.

Activists have raised concerns about the last-minute reservation rosters, which take voters by surprise as they remain unfamiliar with the candidates. Candidates too do not get much time to prepare for elections and campaigning.

Shanthala Damle, State Co-convener of Aam Aadmi Party, Karnataka, says that the delimitation process itself is a ploy to postpone the elections. The reservation issue will also take a backseat because of this. She cites the Karnataka High Court’s observation in quashing the state government’s notification on reservation in ULBs.

In January 2019, the Court had directed the State to ensure that notifications on ward reservations in municipal bodies are published at least one year prior to expiry of the term of the elected municipal body. No such list came out this time as the debate on delimitations began, and Covid-19 derailed the entire process.

After delimitation, reservations have to be announced a year in advance before the polls, if the court order is to be adhered to. Citizen activists are worried that this will further delay the elections.

Revathy Ashok from Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) draws attention to a loophole in the reservation process: An existing corporator will not have any incentive to perform because he / she is not sure of another chance to contest polls.

The BPAC has now proposed to launch a campaign asking the government to prepare and finalise the reservation roster at least six months in advance.

T R Raghunandan, former Panchayat Raj Secretary notes that the control and superintendence of elections, including drawing boundaries and reservation lists for panchayats and municipalities should rest with the State Election Commission (SEC). This is the case in Kerala.

Karnataka had this system before 2000’s. However, during SM Krishna’s tenure, the power was taken away from the SEC through an ordinance, and the State started handling the reservation rosters, with no solid scientific process. This led to political interference and corruption in reservations. “The entire process is a mess now,” he says.