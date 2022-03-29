BBMP’s tippers caused eight fatal accidents in 2021  

Tippers deployed by the BBMP for garbage collection have caused eight fatal accidents in 2021, the accident analysis report provided by the Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) has revealed. Last Monday, a speeding tipper ran over 14-year-old Akshaya in Hebbal.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda told DH that a large number of fatal accidents in 2021 could be due to the partial lockdowns and traffic-free roads.

“Since we have given them permission to move around the city 24/7, we have also become more stringent in enforcement of rules. We are also frequently educating them to prevent accidents,” he said.

In 2018, BBMP’s vehicles caused three fatal accidents. This number went up to five in 2019. In 2020, which also saw lockdowns, three fatal accidents were reported. Seen in this context, the eight in 2021 is large. BBMP officials said they are also conducting sensitisation programmes for the drivers.

Also Read — Kin of student run over by tipper in Hebbal get Rs 8 lakh

“The accident in Hebbal on Monday was unfortunate. But we cannot say that BBMP’s trucks were at fault in all the accidents,” said BBMP Joint Commissioner for SWM Sarfaraz Khan. “We have been conducting frequent training and sensitisation programmes for our compactor drivers over the years to not overspeed. In the light of recent events, we will conduct another round of training.”

Pedestrian safety

The accident also threw light on several road-related issues in the city, especially pedestrian safety. Though the numbers declined compared to 2020, 161 pedestrian deaths in 2021 is still high; 69 of them were killed crossing the road at undesignated places, data shows.

However, it should be noted that 30 people died while crossing the road at designated places such as a zebra crossing. The numbers were 82 in 2020. Forty-seven people also died walking on the side of the road (29 in 2020). Akshaya and her friends allegedly crossed the busy airport road as the pedestrian subway nearby was waterlogged due to the previous day’s rainfall.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: