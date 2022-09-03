BBMP starts clearing encroachments on rajakaluves

While the Mahadevapura zone --one of the worst flood-affected -- has been quick to act against encroachers, the remaining zones are yet to get cracking

  • Sep 03 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 04:08 ist
BBMP deploys earth mover to raze an illegally built compound wall in Mahadevapura. Credit: DH Photo

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered clearing of encroachments on rajakaluves, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's bulldozers on Friday started razing compound walls, a security guard's cabin, makeshift homes and an illegal approach room of an apartment. 

While the Mahadevapura zone --one of the worst flood-affected -- has been quick to act against encroachers, the remaining zones are yet to get cracking. 

According to BBMP data, there are 696 encroachments on rajakaluves in the city. A majority of the encroachments have been identified in Mahadevapura, West, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones. 

M Lokesh, Chief Engineer (storm water drain) of BBMP said an action plan is being readied to start a major encroachment clearance drive. "All encroachments will be cleared in the next 15-20 days," he said.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Encroachment
rains

