BBMP starts clearing encroachments on rajakaluves

A day after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered clearing of encroachments on rajakaluves, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's bulldozers on Friday started razing compound walls, a security guard's cabin, makeshift homes and an illegal approach room of an apartment.
While the Mahadevapura zone --one of the worst flood-affected -- has been quick to act against encroachers, the remaining zones are yet to get cracking.
According to BBMP data, there are 696 encroachments on rajakaluves in the city. A majority of the encroachments have been identified in Mahadevapura, West, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka zones.
M Lokesh, Chief Engineer (storm water drain) of BBMP said an action plan is being readied to start a major encroachment clearance drive. "All encroachments will be cleared in the next 15-20 days," he said.
