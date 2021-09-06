BBMP submits fresh proposal to CM over property tax dispute

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with a new proposal to resolve the confusion over property tax assessment and subsequent ‘defaulter’ notices served to thousands of citizens that triggered a firestorm of criticism.

The proposal has been submitted through the Urban Development department (UDD) and is awaiting a final nod from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Officials said that the issue could be resolved within a week’s time.

After backlash from activists and organisations, the BBMP submitted several options to the government to resolve the matter.

Acknowledging the fresh proposal, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told DH,” We have sent a proposal to the government and have put forward the facts. Along with it, we have also submitted a few proposals and are awaiting further communication from the government.”

A senior official from the revenue wing of the BBMP told DH that the BBMP has submitted to the government either to waive off both the penalty and interest on the penalty amount or forgo only the penalty amount.

A senior official from the UDD said, “The state government is exploring the possibility of waiving off the penalty amount that has been levied on taxpayers and reduce the interest charged on the pending arrears amount. While it is almost certain that the penalty will be waived off, the government may also consider reducing the interest charged on the penalty.”

The official added that if at all the government decides to collect the interest by waiving off the penalty amount, then it would be similar to the interest rate of any nationalised bank.

As per the details made available to DH by BBMP officials, as many as 8,315 property owners, who were served with notices, have paid the due amount to the tune of Rs 16 crore.

“In case the government decides to waive off either of the components, penalty and interest, we may have to make changes in the software to adjust the excess amount paid by these citizens with the upcoming year’s property tax,” officials from the UDD said.