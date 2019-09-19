BBMP tables administration report after six years

After a delay of six years, the BBMP tabled its annual administration report for 2012-13 on Wednesday.

Even though according to Section 81 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act the corporations should submit the report in April every year, the Palike had not tabled any report for the past six years, BBMP Deputy Mayor B Bhadre Gowda said.

Releasing the reports from 2012-13 to 2014-15, Gowda said the reports for the past three financial years could not be tabled as the officials are yet to provide the details.

“Till date, we have received 90% of the information for the past three years. The reports can be tabled once the complete details are available,” the deputy mayor said.

Meanwhile, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said it was a mistake on the part of the corporation to not table the reports every year.