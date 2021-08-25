BBMP to handpick citizens to streamline solid waste management at ward level

Promoting citizen participation in civic activities, especially in managing solid waste, the BBMP is set to launch its ‘Citizen Participation Programme’ (CPP) from Wednesday.

As part of the programme, the civic body aims to train solid waste management trainers and identify ‘Shuchi Mitras’ (volunteers) in every ward for effective micro- and macro-management of the SWM programme.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner (SWM) Sarfaraz Khan said the civic body will focus on SWM in all the 198 wards by dividing the BBMP officials and residents of the localities into three groups.

“Participants and volunteers will be divided at the lane, block and ward level. The BBMP plans to have 12 zonal coordinators, 36 constituency coordinators, 128 ward coordinators and 641 shuchi mitras in the programme. Unlike the previous years, the BBMP will give shuchi mitras ID cards this year, giving them the power to stop anyone littering in public areas, Khan explained.

The programme this year will carry out several activities with citizen participation, including training, tracking and monitoring for effective micro- and macro-planning of SWM.

Along with training and providing materials for the participants, the BBMP plans to have two major SWM events in a year along with door-to-door awareness programmes, home composting sessions, community drives, field visits and recognition of waste management workers.