BBMP to open mini Covid-19 vaccination centres to improve coverage

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had identified several sites in the city to set up mini vaccination centres.

With the government yet to approve door-to-door vaccination, the centres will take vaccination closer to the homes of many, officials said.

“There are cases where people have not opted for vaccination since our primary healthcare centres (PHCs) are far away,” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner for Health, BBMP. “We have, therefore, allowed health staff to set up mini vaccination camps at identified sites to increase the vaccination coverage.”

Officials are also hoping that the camps will help eliminate vaccine hesitancy.

A senior BBMP official said the civic body will identify areas with lower vaccination coverage and set up camps to cover even smaller numbers of about 50 people across two or three streets.

Randeep added that the mini centres will not affect vaccine supplies to PHCs. “Every PHC will receive 150 daily doses of vaccine.” As of Monday, nearly 60 per cent of the city’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Next up, school teachers

After vaccinating college students, the civic body has now turned its attention to school teachers.

Many NGOs are also collaborating with the BBMP to get vaccinations for vulnerable groups like slum dwellers and construction workers.

While the civic body is yet to open up vaccination for those aged above 18, it expects the demand to shoot up as more people prepare to receive their second dose.