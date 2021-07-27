BBMP to open mini Covid-19 vaccination centres

BBMP to open mini Covid-19 vaccination centres to improve coverage

The civic body will identify areas with lower vaccination coverage and set up camps to cover even smaller numbers of about 50 people across two or three streets

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2021, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 21:27 ist
A medical staff administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had identified several sites in the city to set up mini vaccination centres.

With the government yet to approve door-to-door vaccination, the centres will take vaccination closer to the homes of many, officials said.

“There are cases where people have not opted for vaccination since our primary healthcare centres (PHCs) are far away,” said  D Randeep, Special Commissioner for Health, BBMP. “We have, therefore, allowed health staff to set up mini vaccination camps at identified sites to increase the vaccination coverage.”

Officials are also hoping that the camps will help eliminate vaccine hesitancy.

Also Read | Karnataka's daily Covid-19 vaccination count for first dose slumps 40% in July

A senior BBMP official said the civic body will identify areas with lower vaccination coverage and set up camps to cover even smaller numbers of about 50 people across two or three streets.

Randeep added that the mini centres will not affect vaccine supplies to PHCs. “Every PHC will receive 150 daily doses of vaccine.” As of Monday, nearly 60 per cent of the city’s population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

Next up, school teachers

After vaccinating college students, the civic body has now turned its attention to school teachers. 

Many NGOs are also collaborating with the BBMP to get vaccinations for vulnerable groups like slum dwellers and construction workers. 

While the civic body is yet to open up vaccination for those aged above 18, it expects the demand to shoot up as more people prepare to receive their second dose.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
BBMP

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 