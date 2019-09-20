BBMP to raze two temples along road and CA site soon

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will demolish two temples built on the public space at two major junctions in the city.

Sai Baba temple near Magadi Road Toll Junction and Venkateshwara temple in Malleswaram will be razed for having encroached upon the public land.

While the Sai Baba temple is said to have been constructed on the Civic Amenities (CA) site of 199.65 sq mtrs, the Venkateshwara temple in Malleswaram 16th Cross is said to have been built on the piece of land earmarked for a road. However, the Palike will be bringing down only a part of Venkateshwara temple’s structure that has encroached 7 feet of road space.

In both the cases, the residents had approached the high court (HC) against the civic body for allowing the construction of religious structure alleging that they have been disturbing the vehicular movement and causing obstruction to the public property.

After going through the arguments, the HC instructed the BBMP to demolish the temples built up along the encroached areas.

Meanwhile, the court took the corporation to task for not demolishing the temples despite the apex court’s order that no religious structure should come upon the public land.

Speaking to DH, Deshpande, head of BBMP legal cell, said, “We will demolish both these temples as they are built on the public land. They both are the separate case. We are talking to the temples’ administration in the matter so that they can clear the encroachment. We have to demolish them before the next hearing according to the court’s direction,” he said.

Speaking to DH, B H Anil Kumar, BBMP Commissioner said: “We have already issued notices to these temple authorities in the matter through the ward-level officials. We will demolish these structures soon,” he said.