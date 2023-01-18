BBMP to recruit over 3,600 pourakarmikas

The BBMP is planning to hire 3,673 pourakarmikas who will be responsible for keeping public places clean. A majority of the new recruits will fill up posts that had fallen vacant after the retirement of the existing workforce.

There are around 18,500 pourakarmikas under the BBMP’s payroll.

The association of pourakarmikas, which is unhappy with the existing medical and social security benefits, has been demanding regularisation of jobs on par with government employees.