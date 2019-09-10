BBMP to repair major roads, Kanakapura stretch

Barely a few days after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered the civic bodies to keep the city roads clean and free of potholes, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Monday inspected various stretches of major roads that require immediate repair.

The civic body will take up repair work of potholes and the dust-ridden Kanakapura Road, where Namma Metro Phase-2 work is in full swing.

Inspecting the stretch, Kumar directed the engineers to take up asphalting work along the road as the BWSSB has completed the pipeline laying work.

The commissioner also directed the BWSSB to finish its work within the set deadline.

The work to fill potholes between Konanakunte Cross and NICE Road junction and also aligning of the road will be taken up shortly.

Speaking to DH, Kumar said: “The asphalting work will start immediately, and we will align the roads neatly to make it motorable.”

“The main hurdle on the stretch is the clogging of rainwater. I have directed officials to take steps to avoid waterlogging,” he added.

‘Spot weak buildings’

Following the collapse of a building in JP Nagar, 7th Phase, the BBMP commissioner has instructed the officials to form a team to identify weak buildings in the city and submit a report.