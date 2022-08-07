BBMP to review Ganesh Chaturthi rules, urges people not to use PoP idols

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on framing rules for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across the city.

When asked if the previous year’s rules of allowing only one common Ganesha idol per ward would be enforced this year as well, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they are yet to review the rules.

“We will review the rules enforced last year and also hold discussions at the state-government level. We will be able to draw out the rules only after such discussions."

He also appealed to the public to avoid using Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. “Such idols are banned and people should not use them. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is also creating awareness on the same,” Girinath added.