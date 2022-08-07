BBMP to review Ganesh Chaturthi rules

BBMP to review Ganesh Chaturthi rules, urges people not to use PoP idols

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 04:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is working on framing rules for the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across the city.

When asked if the previous year’s rules of allowing only one common Ganesha idol per ward would be enforced this year as well, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they are yet to review the rules. 

“We will review the rules enforced last year and also hold discussions at the state-government level. We will be able to draw out the rules only after such discussions." 

He also appealed to the public to avoid using Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. “Such idols are banned and people should not use them. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is also creating awareness on the same,” Girinath added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BBMP
Ganesh Chaturthi

What's Brewing

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

What makes Northeast's athletes click

What makes Northeast's athletes click

 