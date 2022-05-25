BBMP to set up temporary shelters for flood-hit families

Anticipating a heavy downpour, the BBMP is planning to reserve vacant school buildings, wedding halls and convention centres in each assembly constituency to shelter flood-hit families.

Providing accommodation is among several precautionary measures that the BBMP is considering ahead of the monsoon season. BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) P N Ravindra told reporters that each assembly segment will have at least one temporary shelter with basic facilities. “We have instructed engineers to identify suitable places in advance,” he said.

Officials believe shelters are necessary to accommodate families whose houses could be inundated for days as it happened in Horamavu’s Sri Sai Layout. Slum dwellers residing next to stormwater drains are badly hit.

Apart from desilting drains to keep them blockage-free and setting up control rooms at divisional, sub-divisional and zonal levels, BBMP officials said they have placed orders to procure two 30-HP portable machines to pump out water from public places, particularly in the underpasses.

Sahaaya app integrated with 'Fix My Street'

A BBMP internal survey has counted 11,092 potholes on the city roads.

Palike officials said citizens can also raise complaints on potholes on their Sahaaya application, now clubbed with the Fix My Street app, which the civic body uses to issue work orders.

“We are currently in the process of fixing 5,119 potholes. All the 11,092 potholes will be filled in a week’s time,” Ravindra said.

BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure) B S Prahlad has been made head of the committee formed to rid the city roads of potholes.