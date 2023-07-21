BBMP's pet licensing bylaws await approval after 2 yrs in cold storage

After being in cold storage for two years, the BBMP's draft bylaws on pet licensing 2020 have gone to the new government for approval now.

While several cases of pet dogs biting strangers are being reported in the city, in the absence of licensing, the BBMP has no mechanism to make dog owners accountable for non-vaccination or abandoning pets.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had withdrawn its first set of bylaws, put together in 2018, based on a court order in a case filed by animal rights activists. The second draft, created by the BBMP in 2020 in consultation with activists, also faced opposition from many dog lovers.

The BBMP sent the file to the Urban Development Department (UDD) in 2021. After an initial clarification asked by UDD, there has been no communication from them, said officials at the BBMP's animal husbandry department.

While the BBMP used to give optional registration earlier, it no longer maintains a database of registered dogs, says Dr K P Ravikumar, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), BBMP.

"Registrations are now supposed to be done as per the BBMP Act, 2020. So, without new bylaws under the Act, we can't do it," he said, adding that the UDD has not specified any reason for not proceeding with the draft bylaws.

A UDD official said that the draft was submitted in 2021 to the office of the then Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister Basavaraj Bommai, but there was no response.

"The file was returned to us during the election code of conduct, and now we have sent it to the current minister in charge, DK Shivakumar," he said.

Animal rights activist Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, who worked with the BBMP to develop the draft bylaws, said that licensing has several advantages.

"The bylaws mandate a separate licence for breeders and microchipping to prevent pet abandonment. About 30 per cent of dog bites are estimated to be from pets, so the bylaws mandate anti-rabies vaccination."

Although the draft restricts the number of dogs that can be owned, the rules are relaxed for rescued and local breeds.