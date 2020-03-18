BBP on high alert in the wake of Covid-19, bird flu

Amid the Covid-19 epidemic, the outbreak of bird flu (H5N1) in Karnataka and neighbouring Kerala has put zoos and biological parks in the state on high alert.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP), alongside its precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, is also working overtime to safeguard the fauna in the wake of bird flu outbreak. Guided by the internal health committee, the park has put in place a standard operating procedure (SOP) while handling the food supplied to animals and cleaning of animal and bird enclosures.

Vanashri Vipin Singh, executive director of BBP, told DH that the park has already begun a fumigation drive. “The safety of animals as well as visitors is our priority and we have taken several steps since the outbreak of Covid-19 and bird flu. Until we closed for the public, we were spraying sanitisers on visitors entering the park. Besides, they were made to dip their feet in the disinfectant puddle at the entrance so that they do not carry any virus and bacteria inside,” Vanashree said.

The park has also been vigilant in the procurement of food to animals, especially beef. Even though chicken is procured in small quantities to feed the young ones or ailing animals, care has been taken at every level, according to officials.

Dr Umashankar, assistant director of the Veterinary Services at BBP, said: “From the time of procurement till distribution, meat is subjected to various treatments to kill any virus and bacteria. It is washed in hot water at three different levels. Besides, the attendant is provided with gloves and masks. We also procure live chicken and they are processed in the presence of our personnel.”

All the enclosures have also been cleaned and animals are attended to on a daily basis.

A few days ago, the cages were disinfected and subjected to heat treatment. “All the bird enclosures at BBP are fully covered and there is no scope for external agents to fly in and infect the birds. Yet, we have been careful about the water and feed. Sampling is done daily and in the wake of bird flu, faecal samples of birds are taken every day and analysed for any possible infection.”