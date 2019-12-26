BCU, BNU faculty in fix over BU evaluation process

Faculties working in Bengaluru Central University (BCU) and Bengaluru North University (BNU) affiliated colleges have been inconvenienced by the delays in the evaluation of Bangalore University’s answer sheets.

The BU did not start evaluating the recently held fifth and sixth-semester undergraduate exam papers due to shortage of scanning machines, while the BCU and BNU have finished evaluating their first and second-semester examination papers.

Now if BU were to start its evaluation, faculties working with colleges affiliated to BCU and BNU may not have time to take part since they must report to work.

“We’ve instructions from the department of collegiate education to take part in the evaluation work at the parent (BU) university as well as the current one,” a commerce lecturer from a BCU-affiliated college said.

“The BCU completed its evaluation work and classes would begin soon. Now, I’ve to take part in the BU’s evaluation also, though the varsity hasn’t yet started the process.”

“Admission made before trifurcation are still with BU and so, we’ve instructions to participate in the evaluation of the fifth and sixth-semester papers,” said a BNU lecturer. “If it’s delayed, how can we hold classes at BCU and BNU? Both the varsities have finished the evaluation work and are ready to begin classes for the next semester.”

BU Vice-Chancellor Prof KR Venugopal said the varsity would hire 20 more scanning machine for the evaluation work.

“We’ve chosen digital evaluation for every semester except the fifth and sixth,” he said. “Now, to expedite the evaluation of the fifth and the sixth semesters, we’re hiring 20 scanning machines.”

The BU authorities have said the evaluation would begin from Monday.

“We’ve discussed with the authorities of BCU and BNU to have a common calendar from next semester to avoid inconvenience for the faculties,” said BU’s Registrar of evaluation Prof C Shivaraju.