BCU, BNU postpone exams over Karnataka bus strike

Bengaluru City and Bengaluru North universities have postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations scheduled for Thursday and Friday in the wake of the bus strike. The revised dates for the exams will be announced later.

Bangalore University, however, said that the DCE, DE first and third-year BA/BSc/BCom/BBM/BHM one-time measure of UG annual scheme, PG second-year MA/MSc and other examinations will be conducted as per schedule.