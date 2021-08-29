BCU opening college for women in Malleswaram

BCU opening college for women in Malleswaram

The university will soon issue a notification for admissions

  • Aug 29 2021, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 03:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Bengaluru City University is opening its first multi-disciplinary constituent college for women from the current academic year at the newly constructed building in the Government Girls Pre-University College in Malleswaram 13th Cross.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Lingaraja Gandhi said the college is opening under the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines.

Following the state government’s order, the varsity’s syndicate held on August 26 decided on the courses to be offered. "In addition to the degree courses, we are offering value-added, skill-oriented, diploma and certificate courses," the V-C said.

The university will soon issue a notification for admissions. "We request parents and students to make use of this facility," he said.

