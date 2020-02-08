BCU reverts to offline affiliation method

Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has decided to revert to the old system of the offline affiliation process from the academic year 2020-21.

Following errors in the online affiliation process introduced during the academic year 2019-20, the varsity, at a recently held syndicate meeting, decided to return to the old method of offline affiliation for colleges, new courses and the renewal of affiliation.

The rules the varsity introduced during the previous academic year made self-assessment mandatory for colleges. The university officials would scrutinise this and hand over the report to the Local Inspection Committee (LIC) for a spot inspection.

“After the physical inspection, the LIC reports were to be uploaded online. At this level, there were many errors, creating confusion. Considering this, it has been decided to go back to the earlier method of manual process,” said a senior syndicate member.

The VC informed minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan about this during the minister’s visit to the university on Thursday. “The syndicate decided to go back to the manual form for both renewal of affiliation and fresh affiliation,” said Prof Japhet.

VCs warned over violation of norms

Minister for Medical and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan warned the vice-chancellors of state universities to be careful while granting affiliations to new colleges.

Addressing a workshop organised for the newly nominated syndicate members to state universities on Friday, the minister said: "If any university grants permission to set up new colleges in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, action will be initiated against vice-chancellors and registrars of universities concerned."

"Autonomy has been granted for varsities to avoid political interference in university affairs. If any university tries to misuse that autonomy, then the same will be withdrawn," Narayan warned.