BDA begins clearing encroachments on Banaswadi Lake 

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday joined forces with the Revenue Department to evict encroachers on Banaswadi Lake. The drive, which aims to clear 79 encroachments, will continue for two more days.

The lake is spread over 42 acres and 38 guntas. Of this, the BDA itself had encroached upon 14 acres and 27 guntas to form a layout comprising 222 sites, which is now known as HRBR layout.

The BDA and the Revenue Department’s three-day drive is expected to cover private encroachments while the layout is unlikely to be touched.

Officials vs residents

There was a heated exchange of words between officials and aggrieved residents, who objected to the encroachment drive.

Residents also took help of lawyers to point out that no advance notices were issued and that the buildings were constructed only after obtaining due approvals from the authorities.

“Many residents, mainly senior citizens, who had bought properties which mentioned survey numbers 247 and 248 more than 20 years ago are being harassed. Lake encroachments are in survey number 211. How can houses get a demolition order, when the residents have been paying their property tax and all their utility bills for more than 20 years?” Amith Nigli, a social worker, said.