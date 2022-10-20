BDA drops rotary connecting KG Layout with upcoming arterial road  

A 10-kilometre arterial road passing through the under-construction Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout may not have one of the five rotaries (at grade circle), which residents fear may increase commute time.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has dropped the rotary near Challaghatta along the arterial way linking Mysore Road and Magadi Road.

Without the rotary, motorists have to unnecessarily ride a six-kilometre stretch to head back to Mysore Road if they take the arterial road by mistake.

Residents also say the layout’s Block 5 and Block 6 may not be able to interchange from the arterial road or service road without the fifth rotary, which was part of the original plan. The BDA has also planned the fourth rotary at a far-away Archakara Layout.

The BDA’s land acquisition officer insisted that the fifth rotary has not been dropped. “There were some land acquisition issues. We’ve no plan to drop the project.”

Surya Kiran of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Open Forum said the BDA has nearly completed the work from Mysore Road and moved ahead of the spot where the rotary was planned.

“A flyover proposed a little away has come up in the place where the rotary was planned, leading to concerns,” he said.

The open forum also complained to the legislators committee when it inspected the layout on Wednesday.

Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar, who inspected the project, apparently directed the BDA not to drop the rotary.

BDA member secretary HR Shantharajanna did not respond to calls.