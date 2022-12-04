BDA issues entitlement certificates to 21 farmers

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday issued entitlement certificates to 21 farmers who had given away their land for the formation of the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru.

Those, parting with their land, were given an option to either avail of cash compensation or compensation in the form of land, according to the 60:40 scheme.

According to a statement by the BDA, those, who had opted for alternate sites, have now been given the certificate and 27 more farmers will receive their certificates soon.