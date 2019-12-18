BDA recovers property worth Rs 300 crore in Nagavara

In what could be the biggest recovery in recent times, the sleuths of Bangalore Development Authority task force on Tuesday recovered 6.3 acres of encroached land worth Rs 300 crore in Nagavara village.

Led by BDA commissioner Dr G C Prakash, the BDA officials recovered the encroached land that was acquired way back in 1988 for the formation of HBR 2nd Stage Layout.

According to a statement issued by the Bangalore Development Authority, about 1.26 acres of the land was used for Ring Road and the remaining 4.17 acres was set aside for the formation of the layout on survey number 75.

“However, the land was illegally acquired, and sheds and a building were constructed. The land is estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore,” the statement said.

The BDA officials said the authority would soon take up encroachment eviction drive and recover about Rs 5,000 crore worth unauthorised properties across the city.