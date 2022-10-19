BDA relieves two KAS officers who violated SC order

The decision, albeit delayed, came days after the Supreme Court ordered the BDA to immediately transfer two secretaries for violating its directions

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 19 2022, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 04:14 ist

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday relieved two KAS officers who had played an important role in the illegal allotment of alternative sites. 

The decision, albeit delayed, came days after the Supreme Court ordered the BDA to immediately transfer two secretaries for violating its directions. C L Anand, secretary, and Dr N N Madhu, deputy secretary, were shown the door on Monday. In their place, V B Shantharaju has been given additional charge as secretary while Chidanand N will be the deputy secretary. 

BDA Commissioner Kumar Naik passed the order and cited the court directions. M B Rajesh Gowda, IAS officer, lost his position as BDA commissioner for allotting alternative sites by flouting the court's order in October 2021. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BDA

