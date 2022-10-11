BDA's Hebbal decongestion plan moving at snail’s pace

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) plans to engage a consultancy firm to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of an additional flyover and an underpass at Hebbal junction. The civil works for decongesting one of the city’s worst traffic bottlenecks is unlikely to begin this year.

On Monday, the BDA re-invited tenders for the preparation of the DPR, estimates and tender documents for the remaining work of the flyover, the additional flyover on the eastern side and underpass at the junction. The finalisation of the tender, preparation of DPR and selection of the construction firm to undertake the civil works may take at least a year.

The decongestion of the Hebbal flyover is a part of the state government’s plan to redesign the busiest junction where two metro stations, a bus terminal and a suburban railway station are planned on different sides.

Commuters who face the brunt of traffic congestion daily wonder about the efficiency of the BDA, which is going very slow with the decongestion plan.