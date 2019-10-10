Be responsible: Mayor talks potholes with BBMP

Mayor Gautham Kumar on Wednesday held a meeting with the senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to discuss pending civic works that are affecting the public.

Addressing the joint commissioners of all eight zones and chief engineers from all departments, the mayor said all officials should work responsibly to address the pothole problem in the city.

"Heavy rains have resulted in more potholes. Measures should be taken to prevent subsequent traffic problems," he said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said drains should be desilted scientifically so that water doesn't clog on roads after heavy showers.