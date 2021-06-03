BEML kickstarts manufacturing of medical oxygen plants

BEML kick-started the mass manufacturing of medical oxygen plants at its KGF complex on Thursday.

The firm said the new oxygen generation plants will each be capable of supplying 960 litres of oxygen per minute. The plants are being built under a transfer of technology by the Defence Bioengineering & Electromedical Laboratory (Debel), a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

BEML said that the first set of Medical Oxygen Plant has been rolled out and is being delivered to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences. The company received a further 100 orders from Debel on May 21, under the “PM Cares” fund. The plants are expected to be supplied by the end of July.



Additionally, in coordination with District Level Medical Authorities, BEML is also establishing a 960 LPM Capacity Medical Oxygen Plant at a designated hospital in the state, under CSR.