Bengalruu: Decomposed body of man who slept in parked car found

The highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a car parked within a garage in Nelamangala on Monday, police said.

Passersby walking past the garage, located on the Kunigal bypass, called the police after encountering the stench of a rotting body.

A senior police officer said the garage belonged to Adil M, a resident of Nelamangala. Police determined that a Bengaluru-based businessman had given his car to Adil for service. Police found the engine taken out of the car.

The senior officer said that the deceased, aged 30-35, had entered the garage and slept within the car. “He subsequently died, we believe, of natural causes because nothing was found beside him,” the officer said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.