Bengalureans pedal for health

Sporting T-shirts with environmental themes, more than 2,000 people cycled from Kittur Rani Chennamma ground in Jayanagar 4th Block to Cubbon Park to mark World Bicycle Day on Sunday.

The bicycle rally was organised to promote cycling among city residents.

Flagging off the rally, Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said people could save fuel and the environment by taking to cycling.

“One cycle can change a man’s health condition,” she said.

“Cycling can reduce high blood pressure and check diabetes. The body’s nervous system will improve and blood will flow flawlessly to all parts of the body. So, the urban population should make cycling a part of their lives,” she added.

Byrasandra ward corporator N Nagaraju reminisced about the extensive use of bicycles in the city 15 years ago. “Almost all households had cycles. But the cycles disappeared with the craze for motor vehicles,” Nagaraju said.

“But cycles are seen on the road in recent years as people realise the health and economic benefits of riding them. Also, promoting cycling in metro stations is helping non-motorised transport.”

Cyclists taking part in the rally held interactive placards inviting residents to adopt cycling.